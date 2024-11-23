Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Lead Samvidhan Divas Padyatra in Delhi to Celebrate the 75th Year of Adoption of Constitution

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, will lead a Padyatra (foot march) on the theme ‘Mera Samvidhan Mera Swabhiman’ along with MY Bharat Youth Volunteers to commemorate Constitution Day on November 25, 2024, in New Delhi. The event will celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution and honour the vision of the Founding Fathers, marking a significant milestone in India’s democratic journey.

This Padyatra is part of a series of Padyatras that Dr. Mandaviya will undertake over the course of one year, each focusing on a unique theme to inspire the youth and celebrate India’s rich heritage. The Constitution Day Padyatra is the second in the series, following the inaugural ‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda – Maati Ke Veer’ Padyatra held on November 13, 2024 in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh.

The Padyatra, aimed at promoting constitutional values and raising awareness about the Preamble and principles of democracy among youth, will commence from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 8:00 AM on November 25, 2024. Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries are expected to join this historic march.

The event will begin with an inaugural ceremony featuring an extensive art exhibition showcasing the life and contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar alongside other distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly. A comprehensive exhibition detailing the constitutional journey will also be displayed, complemented by an interactive Preamble wall where citizens can engage and connect with India’s constitutional values.

The Padyatra will follow a route starting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, passing through landmarks such as Kartavyapath and India Gate, and culminating back at the stadium.

The Padyatra is expected to engage over 10,000 youth participants from various organizations, including MY Bharat Volunteers, NYKS, NSS, NCC, and Bharat Scouts & Guides. Cultural performances, educational exhibitions, and interactive sessions will deepen the understanding of constitutional values among young citizens.

Youth engagement forms a core component of the event. MY Bharat registration drives will be organized during the program, and participants can capture the day through specially designed themed selfie points. Additionally, banner-signing ceremonies will allow young participants to leave their mark on history. These activities are designed to forge a meaningful connection between young citizens and their constitutional heritage.

The event represents a significant milestone in the year-long celebration of the Constitution’s 75th year, emphasizing the role of youth in preserving and promoting constitutional values for Viksit Bharat 2047.