Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate Arogya Manthan 2022 to mark 4 years of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 1 year of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

New Delhi : Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare will inaugurate “Arogya Manthan 2022” on 25th September, 2022 to celebrate four years of implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog will grace the event. Senior Government officials from the states/UTs will also be present. The two-day event will see active participation from global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from academia, think-tanks, industry, and media.

The Union Health Minister will kick-start the celebrations by interacting with beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY from across the country on 23rd September 2022.

AB-PMJAY will complete four years of its implementation on 23rd September 2022 and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will be marking its first anniversary on 27th September 2022. Fortnight-long celebration in the form of ‘Ayushman Pakhwara’ to mark the anniversary of AB- MJAY is already underway in all states implementing the scheme, from 15th to 30th September 2022. Under the ‘Ayushman Pakhwara’, 33 states and UTs participating in AB-PMJAY are organizing awareness programs, health check-up camps and mass drives for Ayushman Card generation for beneficiaries of the scheme.

A Digi Health Expo will bring innovators from public and private sector exhibiting innovative digital health solutions.

The two-day event will have a total of twelve sessions covering a comprehensive list of agenda. Day-1 will have sessions on Universal Health Coverage in India, Promoting Interoperability in Digital Health, Enhancing the Efficiency of PM-JAY, Adoption of Digital Health, Health Technology Assessment for Evidence Informed PM-JAY Decisions and Privacy and Security Issues related to Digital Health. Sessions lined up for Day-2 include Best Practices by States Implementing ABDM, Digital Health Insurance in India, PM-JAY Best Practices by States, International Best Practices in Digital Health, Ensuring Access, Affordability and Quality in Healthcare through PM-JAY and Way Forwards for Digital Health in India.

NHA will also present the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar 2022 (Ayushman Excellence Awards) to felicitate the top performing states, PMAMs (Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra) and public hospitals under the AB PM-JAY and best performing states/ UTs, districts, private & government health facilities and digital health solutions under ABDM. The winners of ABDM Hackathon Series Round 1 will also be awarded at the ceremony.