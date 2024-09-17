Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Grace 2nd Edition of “Inclusion Conclave”

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Sh Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Minister of State of Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse will grace the 2nd edition of the “Inclusion Conclave” in New Delhi tomorrow.

National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India, is hosting the 2nd edition of the “Inclusion Conclave”. The conclave is the flagship initiative of NADA, which will be held on the sidelines of 2nd Formal Meeting of the COP9 Bureau and the 3rd Formal Meeting of the Fund Approval Committee under the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport being held on September 17-18, 2024.

The Conclave aims to create a more inclusive landscape in anti-doping efforts, focusing on diversity, accessibility, and the protection of athletes’ rights. By fostering inclusivity, the Conclave will explore ways to better integrate all stakeholders in the global fight against doping, including athletes with disability.

Apart from sessions on topics of importance, where a host of experts will share their views and experiences, there will be a cultural program in the evening, celebrating the diversity and idea of inclusivity in India.