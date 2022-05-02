Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to chair three-day “Swasthya Chintan Shivir” at Kevadia, Gujarat, 5 – 7 May, 2022

New Delhi : Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the 14th Conference of Central Council of Health & Family Welfare (CCHFW), an apex advisory body of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), as “Swasthya Chintan Shivir”, at Kevadia, Gujarat from 5th to 7th May, 2022. The objective of the three-day conference is to review the implementation of policies and programmes relating to medical and public health sectors and to recommend ways and means for better implementation of these policies/programmes for benefit of the common people.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry fora, startups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders.

The sessions are planned in a manner to allow for ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolve a participative approach for time-bound implementation of policies and programmes. The sessions will focus on themes such as affordable, accessible and equitable health for all, preparing India for future health emergencies, Heal in India and Heal by India, preparing a roadmap for Healthy India, sharing of best practices in health sector, cooperation and coordination with States for “healthy States, Healthy Nation’ concept etc.