Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Chair 3rd Regional Meeting with Western States/UTs in Rajkot, Gujarat

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the 3rd regional meeting of western States and Union Territories (UTs) viz. Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep at Rajkot, Gujarat on 15.09.2024 (Sunday).

Ministry of Labour and Employment is organizing this meeting to discuss strengthening of collaboration on key initiatives being taken by the Government of India and States/UTs with a focus on Labour Reforms, e-Shram-National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), Building and other Construction Workers (BoCW) and enhancing employment opportunities.

The meeting is a part of an on-going series of national-wide consultations being held by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India with the States/UTs, which commenced with convening of 1st regional meeting with southern States/UTs of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands in Bengaluru. This was followed by 2nd regional meeting with northern States/UTs of Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Rajasthan in Chandigarh.

Key labour and employment issues including harmonisation in draft rules made by States/UTs under the Labour Codes, establishment of e-Shram portal as ‘One-Stop Solution’ for easier access to social protection benefits for unorganized workers, expansion of coverage of various Central welfare schemes to building and construction workers, linkage with educational institutions for employment opportunities, measurement of employment, reinforcing the services and facilities provided under Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), National Career Service (NCS) and expeditious implementation of the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Schemes will be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Labour and Employment and other senior officers of the Governments of India and participating States/UTs.