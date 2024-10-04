Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Presides Over 10th Convocation Ceremony of LNIPE in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Labour & Employment, and Chancellor of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) presided over the 10th Convocation Ceremony of LNIPE in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya drew inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s iconic Independence Day speech, where the bold goal of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047 was set. He emphasized that this vision hinges on a critical factor: the health of every citizen. “A healthy India is a powerful India,” he stated. “For our nation to reach its full potential, the ‘Fit India’ movement must become a way of life. When every citizen embraces fitness, we pave the way for a truly developed India,” he added.

The Union Minister also inaugurated a new 400-bed hostel for Centre of Excellence in Sports and a state-of-the-art digital studio at LNIPE, further contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global leader in sports.

The digital studio will facilitate the creation of e-content for the institute’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and RESET programmes, helping students access online educational resources more efficiently.

Later in the day, Dr. Mandaviya launched the Deeksha Arambh (Student Induction Programme) for participants of the Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training (RESET) Programme, an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports aimed at empowering retired athletes. This program is designed to provide retired sportspersons with the skills and opportunities to transition into new careers after their active sports tenure.

During his visit, the Union Minister toured the institute’s football and hockey fields and witnessed a demonstration of the traditional Indian sport Malkhamb performed by the students. Interacting with the students, Dr. Mandaviya encouraged them and expressed his intention to return soon to participate in a ‘Chintan Shivir’ at the institute.

The Minister also met with senior faculty members of LNIPE, urging them to prepare a vision plan that incorporates best international practices.

A total of 121 students were conferred with degrees during the ceremony. By the end of the 2022-23 academic session, a total of 577 students had successfully completed their courses. Students excelling academically were awarded gold medals, with Shruti Mukhopadhyay receiving the gold medal for B.P.Ed., and Ritesh Nagar for M.P.Ed.

The convocation was graced by several dignitaries, including Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Minister of Energy, and Shri Mohan Singh Rathore, MLA, along with Professor Arvind Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, Gwalior.

The convocation address was delivered by Professor Arvind Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, Gwalior. Dr. Sanjeev Yadav, Registrar-in-Charge of LNIPE, extended heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed guests, including Shri Shobhit Jain, Joint Secretary, Shri Arun Kumar Yadav, Director of Sports, Professor Indu Bora, Vice-Chancellor of LNIPE, and members of the institute’s management committee for their presence and contribution to the event’s success.