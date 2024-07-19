Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Participates in Interactive Session on India’s Preparations for Paris Olympics 2024 and Paralympics 2024

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya delivered the keynote address during an insightful discussion on India’s preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Paralympics organised by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya also launched the “Pathway to Paris” brochure. This publication highlights India’s Olympic journey, our current preparations, and the talented Indian athletes who will represent the country in Paris Olympics 2024.

Looking ahead to 2047, when India will become a developed nation, Dr. Mandaviya expressed his confidence that India will rank among the top five nations in sports excellence. He emphasized the vast potential within the country, noting that with the right opportunities and effort, significant results will follow.

Union Minister highlighted that India is sending a contingent of 117 athletes who will be participating across 16 disciplines in Paris Olympics 2024. A total expenditure of over ₹470 Crore has been spent during this Olympics cycle over the preparation in these disciplines, he added.

“Our nation is rich in diversity,” Dr. Mandaviya said. “It is imperative that we identify and nurture young talent, integrating them into the sports ecosystem. By encouraging their participation in competitions and providing platforms for their talents to shine on national and international stages, we will see remarkable progress”, he added.

In his address to media professionals, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that discussions and deliberations are essential for informed decision-making by the government.

He reminded them of their influential role in shaping public perception. “While you have the freedom to express your views, it is also vital to remember that India is our country,” he stated. “We must ensure that our nation’s honour and respect are upheld. Always keep ‘Nation First’ in mind and work in that spirit”, he added.

Dr. Mandaviya also underscored the importance of supporting our athletes participating in the Paris Olympics.

Union Minister extended his gratitude to the Delhi Sports Journalists Association for their integral role in this event. He mentioned that their involvement is crucial in showcasing the hard work and dedication behind India’s sporting achievements.

Olympic bronze medallist and Hockey World Cup-winning team member Sh. Ashok Dhyanchand, Asian Games gold medallist and former World No. 1 double trap shooter Sh. Ronjan Sodhi, Commonwealth Games gold winner boxer Sh. Akhil Kumar, Asian Games gold medallist archer Sh. Abhishek Verma, two-time Paralympics javelin throw champion Sh. Devendra Jhajharia, Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Sh. Yogesh Kathuniya along with senior officials of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Sports Authority of India were also present on the occasion.