Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Launches ‘This Diwali with MY BHARAT’ Initiative to Celebrate MY Bharat Portal’s First Anniversary

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, has unveiled a nationwide volunteering initiative titled ‘This Diwali with MY Bharat – Ye Diwali MY Bharat Ke Saath’, set to take place from 27th to 30th October 2024. This special event, aimed at celebrating the first anniversary of the MY Bharat Portal, will see the participation of over 2 lakh volunteers across 500 locations in India, fostering a spirit of social service and volunteerism during the festive season.

Market Cleaning: In collaboration with the All India Traders Association, volunteers will clean identified marketplaces.

Hospital Volunteering: Volunteers will assist in enhancing access to health services for patients.

Traffic Volunteering: Assisting Traffic Police in managing traffic congestion at critical chokepoints.

Through this initiative, volunteers will work together to enhance urban amenities such as roadways, markets, and basic healthcare facilities, ensuring that citizens enjoy a more vibrant and seamless festival experience. The effort aims to strengthen the bond between local communities and volunteers, showcasing the power of community-oriented action. Activities planned under this mega event include:

The event will see collaboration from various stakeholders, including the Department of Youth Affairs, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), registered MY Bharat volunteers, Youth Clubs, NSS units, Market Associations, Traffic Police departments, and selected hospitals.

Department of Youth Affairs invites the youth across the country to actively participate by registering on the MY Bharat Portal at www.mybharat.gov.in and engaging in activities planned during the festive season. Participants are encouraged to share their photos and videos of the activities on the Mega Event Page, using the hashtag #DiwaliWithMYBharat.