Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Launches Coastal Cleanup Drive in Gujarat

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, spearheaded a nationwide Coastal and Beach Cleanliness Drive organized by MY Bharat from Porbandar, Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti today. This large-scale event marked the culmination of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, which has been ongoing since September 17, 2024, under the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata.”

Leading by example, Dr. Mandaviya inaugurated the drive from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, while over 1,00,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers simultaneously took part in cleanup efforts across 1,000 locations along India’s coastline. Volunteers focused on removing single-use plastic and other waste materials from beaches, contributing to cleaner coastal environments.

Dr. Mandaviya, addressing volunteers in Porbandar, acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership in launching the Swachh Bharat Mission a decade ago. “As we celebrate 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, this nationwide effort is a fitting tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a clean India. Our youth, through their remarkable participation today, have taken Mahatma Gandhiji’s ideals forward by committing to environmental responsibility and sustainability. Eliminating single-use plastic is just one step in this journey, and the dedication displayed today will propel India toward a cleaner, greener future,” he said.

After participating in the coastal cleanliness drive, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Kirti Mandir in Porbandar. Reflecting on Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and principles, he offered floral tributes in remembrance of his invaluable contributions to India’s freedom movement and philosophy of non-violence.

Following this, Dr. Mandaviya honoured Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of self-reliance by purchasing Khadi garments from the Porbandar Khadi Bhandar. He highlighted the significance of Khadi, which Mahatma Gandhi had elevated as a symbol of the Swadeshi movement and a cornerstone of India’s journey towards self-sufficiency.

The nationwide drive, conducted across India’s coastline, resulted in the removal of significant amounts of waste, particularly single-use plastics. Volunteers from coastal areas participated enthusiastically in the initiative, demonstrating the collective power of youth in environmental stewardship.

Since the beginning of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign on 17th September 2024, more than 60 lakh MY Bharat youth volunteers have engaged in cleanliness drives across the country. Their combined efforts have led to the removal of millions of kilograms of waste from over 1.19 lakh villages, 17,000+ community centres, and 9,900+ Amrit Sarovars, making a notable impact in both rural and urban India.