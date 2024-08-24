Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Gives Clarion Call for Nationwide Sports Participation to Celebrate National Sports Day

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has given a clarion call to all citizens to participate in outdoor sports for at least one hour in celebration of National Sports Day.

Inspired by the words of Prime Minister, “Khelega India, Khilega India” (When India plays, India blossoms), Dr. Mandaviya said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream is to make India a fit nation. The Fit India Movement, envisioned by him, is a program for every citizen, and I invite you all to be part of this nationwide celebration on this year’s National Sports Day.”

Union Minister highlighted the significance of advancing the Prime Minister’s Fit India Movement, stressing that it is the responsibility of every Indian to maintain their health and stay active. “Play any sport, stay fit!” the Minister urged, encouraging everyone to join this initiative.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that National Sports Day is not only an opportunity to honour our sports heroes but also a reminder of how sports can help us maintain a balanced and healthy life. He appealed to everyone to engage in sports with their family and friends on the occasion of National Sports Day and take a step towards building a fit and active India.

Background:

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on 29th August, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand. Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.