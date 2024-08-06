Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Distributes Appointment Letters to Newly Inducted Officers of Central Labour Service

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya distributed appointment letters to newly inducted officers joining the Central Labour Service (CLS) in New Delhi today. The event was also graced by Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Smt. Shobha Karandlaje.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the opportunity to engage and distribute appointment letters to young officers as Labour & Employment Minister.

“Keep the nation first in your mind while working. If you combine commitment with your work, results will surely follow,” Union Minister stated.

Union Minister stressed the critical need for maintaining harmonious industrial relations in the country through the prevention and settlement of industrial disputes. He further underscored the importance of a systematic approach to the implementation and enforcement of various labour laws in the central sphere. He said that the newly appointed officers will play a pivotal role in ensuring that these laws are adhered to, thereby safeguarding the rights and welfare of workers across the nation.

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Smt. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the importance of implementing labour laws and maintaining harmonious industrial relations between management and workmen. She commended the efforts of the CLS officers in upholding these principles and contributing to a stable and fair labour environment.