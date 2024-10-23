Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Chairs Stakeholders Consultation on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 with Athletes and Coaches

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a stakeholders’ consultation meeting to discuss the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 in New Delhi today. This consultation is part of a series of meetings being held with various stakeholders to gather inputs on the Draft Bill, aimed at shaping a robust governance framework for sports in India.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 aims to establish a comprehensive framework to promote the development and welfare of sportspersons, ensure ethical governance, and provide effective dispute resolution mechanisms. “The Bill has been drafted with a holistic approach, keeping in mind the diverse needs of athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders,” he added.

Dr. Mandaviya invited participants to share their insights and suggestions, stating, “You have been called here for your valuable inputs to make this Bill more effective so that athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders can truly benefit.” He acknowledged the significant role of coaches in nurturing sports talent, saying, “I am clear that the more we empower our coaches, the better they will be able to produce outstanding athletes for the nation.”

Union Minister also stressed the potential of India’s youth and the importance of channelling their talent in the right direction. “There is no shortage of youth, talent, or brainpower in our country. Our aim is to provide them with the right direction in the spirit of good governance,” he remarked.

During the meeting, athletes and coaches expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the discussion on the Draft Bill. They shared their suggestions and emphasized that this initiative marks a positive step toward inclusive and athlete-centric governance in Indian sports.

The event witnessed participation from a diverse group of distinguished athletes, including Arjuna Awardees, Khel Ratna Awardees, Olympians, Paralympians, and Dronacharya award winning coaches. Approximately 40 sportspersons and coaches attended the meeting in person, while around 120 joined virtually. Prominent former and current sportspersons and coaches such as Ronjon Sodhi, Mansher Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Gurbax Singh, Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand, Bhawani Devi, Nikhat Zareen, Ankur Dhama, Maha Singh Rao, Dr. Satya Pal Singh, among others, gave their views and suggestions on the draft Bill.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has put in public domain the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024 for inviting comments/suggestions of general public and the stakeholders, as part of pre-legislative consultation process. Stakeholders and general public have been requested to send suggestions/comments to the Ministry preferably by email at email id draft.sportsbill[at]gov[dot]inby 25.10.2024.