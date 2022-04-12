Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs a meeting with Health ministers of States/UTs to review status of operationalisation of Tele-consultation services at Ayushman Bharat-Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs)

New Delhi : Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting through video conference (VC) today with the Health ministers and senior Officials of all the States and UTs to review the operationalisation status of Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs), Tele-consultation services and physical and financial progress made under ECRP-II. He also provided guidance on the preparation and invited suggestions from States/UTs for 4th anniversary celebrations of Ayushman Bharat -Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs).

Appreciating the healthcare services being provided through the digital platform of tele-consultation, Dr. Mandaviya noted that “E-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible health care as envisioned by the Prime Minister. People in many states have been quick to recognise the benefits of e-sanjeevani and this has led to an encouraging trend of widespread rapid adoption of this digital modality of seeking health services. Patients consult with doctors and specialists on a daily basis using this innovative digital medium to seek health services. Teleconsultation Services are very crucial for people in remote areas and are helpful in making healthcare services accessible for all. States/UTs should mobilize all stakeholders in providing services at the spokes and efficiently connecting them with the hubs.”

He also advised States/UTs to promptly and proactively spread awareness regarding AB-HWCs health melas which will be organized from 18th-22nd April in addition to the Yoga sessions to be organized on 17th April at all HWCs , so that citizens can actively participate in these health melas and become aware of the HWCs services provided in their regions. Yoga connects the body with mind and soul and is an integral part of our health and wellbeing. We should promote Yoga among the masses so that everyone benefits from this, he added. Highlighting the importance of working as Team India, he said that we as a government must take the “whole of government” and “whole of society approach” to serve our citizens in a better way and ensure good governance. The way the Government has worked in mission mode in providing quality medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras is a prime example of this.

About AB-HWCs and 4th Anniversary Celebrations:

Translating the intent of the National Health Policy 2017 to achieve Universal Health Coverage into budgetary commitment, the Government of India announced the establishment of 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) in February 2018.

Existing Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in rural and urban areas are being transformed to deliver comprehensive primary health care, to all citizens, free of cost, closer to homes. AB-HWCs are a major shift from selective to comprehensive primary health care inclusive of promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care; from disease-centred to wellness centred; and whole-of-society approach, institutionalizing intersectoral coordination in alignment with the emergent international ‘Health in All’ approach as a complement to ’Health for All’.

The journey began with the inauguration of the first AB-HWC on 14th April 2018, at Jangla, a serene village in Bijapur District of Chhattisgarh. Since then, with every passing year, India is closer to fulfilling the dream of Universal Health Coverage through the AB-HWCs. The concerted and collaborative efforts of the States/UTs and Centre has resulted in 1,17,440 AB-HWCs being operationalised across the country by the end of March 2022, against a target of 1,10,000.

Celebration of 4th Anniversary of AB-HWC under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’- 16th April 2022

Ayushman Bharat – Health and wellness Centres which was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 14th April, 2018 with an objective of providing Health for all will complete its 4th year Anniversary on 14th April, 2022. In this regard the Union Health Ministry will be organising a week long celebration under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to create awareness reading the AB-HWCs, telemedicine/ teleconsultation. The events will commence from 16th April and will conclude on 22nd April, 2022. The Health Ministry in collaboration with all the States/UTs, key ministries such as WCD, I&B, Panchayati Raj, Ayush, Education etc will also be organising ‘Block level Health Melas’ at all the 1.17 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and wellness Centres across the country. These AB-HWCs are also being revolutionized by connecting them with E- sanjeevani Teleconsultation services, which is providing free and affordable health care to all

On the first day, i.e. 16th April 2022, live broadcast of celebration will connect with primary health care team members in more than 75,000 AB-HWCs and citizens who have received services, through the tele-consultation. The celebration will also witness the launch of Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and Public Health Management Cadre (PHMC) guidelines. Top three States /UTs reporting the highest number of teleconsultation services, States who have already achieved their December 2022 targets along with good performing states in TB Mukt Bharat Campaign shall be felicitated.

Yoga sessions at AB-HWC – 17th April 2022

On the second day, i.e. On 17th April 2022, Yoga sessions are to be organized in all the AB-HWCs under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to highlight the integration of health and wellness in service provision at AB-HWCs.

Block Health Melas- 18th April 2022 to 22nd April 2022

From 18th April 2022, Block Health Melas at AB-HWCs in at least one block in each district of the State/UT will be inaugurated across the country. Each Block Health Mela would be for one day and each block in the State/UT is to be covered

These Block Health Melas are envisaged to;

1. Build awareness about different national programmes like Ayushman- Bharat Health and Wellness centres, Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

2. Facilitate creation of Unique Health ID under ABDM for attendees

3. Facilitate provision of Ayushman Bharat Card under AB-PM-JAY for eligible citizens

4. Increase health awareness of the population for prevention of various communicable and non-communicable diseases

5. Motivate the masses through innovative mass media and mid-media activities to adopt wellness behavior to stay healthy

6. Provide screening for early diagnosis, basic health care services with drugs and diagnostics, teleconsultation with relevant health specialists and referrals as needed

The key services to be provided at the Health Mela shall include:

i. Consultation, testing and treatment for:

a. Reproductive Child Health related services – Maternal & Child Health; Family Planning IEC-Family Welfare; Reproductive Transmitted Illnesses/Sexually Transmitted Illnesses/AIDS

b. NCD related: Screening for hypertension and diabetes; yoga, Meditation & Lifestyle counselling; counselling for Tobacco and alcohol cessation; Cancer prevention awareness

c. Communicable Diseases related: education and screening for TB, Leprosy, Skin care

d. Eye care: Screening Refractive error and Cataract screening

e. ENT Screening

f. Dental Consultation

ii. General:

· Ayushman Bharat Health Account Creation (Digital Health ID);

· Issuance of Ayushman Bharat Card

· General health check up; Teleconsultation with specialists

· Consultation with practitioners of Indian Systems of Medicine- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Homeopathy

· All relevant drugs and diagnostics made available free to patients attending the mela

· Awareness activities: Exhibition – displaying all national programmes and citizen services;

· Field Publicity – using Local folk, art and play

State Health Minister Shri Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Shri Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Shri Mangal Pandey (Bihar), Shri Rajesh Tope (Maharashtra), Shri Brajesh Pathak (Uttar Pradesh), Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh), Dr K Sudhakar (Karnataka) were also present in the meeting. Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry, Shri Vikas Sheel, AS & MD, Shri Vishal Chauhan, Jt. Secy and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present in the virtual review meeting along with NHM Mission Directors and other officials from States/UTs.