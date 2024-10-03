Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Chairs 4th General Council Meeting of Khelo India Scheme

The 4th meeting of the General Council (GC) of the Khelo India Scheme was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by senior officials from States, prominent Sports Control Boards, National Sports Federations, and key representatives from Central Ministries.

In a significant announcement, the Union Minister informed that a Draft Sports Policy has been released on the Ministry’s website for public consultation. This policy aims to modernize and update the current framework in line with the evolving sports landscape of the country. Stakeholders, including the governments of States and Union Territories, as well as the general public, are invited to submit their feedback. Once finalized, this policy will also serve as a model for states that have yet to establish their own sports policies.

During the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya reviewed the progress of the Khelo India Scheme and held detailed discussions on improving sports infrastructure and facilities to enhance athlete performance. He emphasized the need for a Whole-of-Government Approach to ensure coordination among various agencies involved in talent identification and nurturing under different Central and State Government schemes, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and National Sports Federations.

The Union Minister directed the reconstitution of sub-committees to focus on:

Improving recruitment policies and procedures across Ministries and Departments to ensure better career progression for sportspersons. Enhancing welfare and support systems for athletes. Developing effective programs for talent identification at the grassroots level.

In another key decision, Union Minister announced the creation of a dedicated portal that will contain information on sports recruitment across Central Ministries. States will also be encouraged to use this platform to advertise sports quota vacancies, improving accessibility and transparency in recruitment.

The meeting also included a review of the progress on the unified sports infrastructure database under PM Gati Shakti. Dr. Mandaviya directed the collation of data from States, Sports Federations, and other entities to create a comprehensive inventory of all sports infrastructure in the country.