Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Chairs 194th Meeting of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports chaired the 194th meeting of the ESI Corporation at ESIC Headquarters in New Delhi today. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises was also present on the occassion. At the meeting, the Union Minister announced several key decisions of ESI Corporation for further strengthening the infrastructure and medical facilities of ESIC.

Establishment of 10 New ESIC Medical Colleges

ESI Corporation has approved in-principle for the establishment of 10 New ESIC Medical Colleges at Andheri (Maharashtra), Basaidarapur (Delhi), Guwahati-Beltola (Assam), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Ludhiana (Punjab), Naroda-Bapunagar (Gujarat), Noida & Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Ranchi (Jharkhand).

This decision will support the announcement made by Prime Minister during the independence day (2024) speech of creating new 75000 medial seats in next 5 years.

Extension of Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna for a period from 01.07.2024 to 30.06.2026

In order to provide relief to insured persons, who have been rendered unemployed, a scheme namely “Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna” was introduced in ESIC on a pilot basis for a period of two years w.e.f. 01.07.2018. The scheme was intended to provide support in the form of an Unemployment Allowance during the period when an insured person searches for a new engagement for earnings.

After completion of two years since its inception, the scheme was extended for another one year from 01.07.2020 to 30.06.2021. It was further extended upto 30.06.2022 and then upto 30.06.2024.

Further, this scheme has been extended for a further two years with effect from 01.07.2024 to 30.06.2026.

Provision of Medical Care to ESIC Beneficiaries under convergence program of ESIC with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on PAN India basis

This decision will help the ESIC beneficiaries to get treatment at empanelled hospitals of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantra Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in unserviced/deficient areas of country. There shall not be any expenditure limit for Insured Persons of ESIC in emapanelled hospitals under PMJAY.

Starting of Para-medical & B.Sc (Nursing) Courses at ESIC Medical Colleges

ESI Corporation has approved Para-medical & B.Sc (Nursing) Courses in ESIC Medical College Alwar (Rajashtan), Bihta (Bihar), Faridabad (Haryana), Joka (West Bengal), K.K. Nagar (Tamil Nadu), Sanathnagar (Telangana) & Rajajinagar (Karnataka).

Nursing Officer Recruitment through NORCET in line with the AIIMS recruitment policy

ESI Corporation has approved for the adoption of recruitment for the post of Nursing Officer, in line with the AIIMS recruitment policy, for conducting the recruitment of Nursing Officers through NORCET organized by AIIMS. This will ensure that there is no shortage and vacancy of nurses in ESIC Hospitals/Colleges and Dispensaries.

ESI Corporation approved for the Acquisition of land parcels for construction of Hospitals/Dispensaries/DCBOs at different locations

After analyzing the norms and strengthening ESIC’s infrastructure to deliver and meet the medical needs of insured workers, the corporation approved the proposals for Acquisition of land for construction of following projects: –

(i) 100 bedded ESI Hospital at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

(ii) 01 Doctor Dispensary at Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh

(iii) DCBO at Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh

(iv) 350 bedded ESI Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra

(v) ESI Dispensary and Branch Office, Dhubri, Assam

(vi) 100 bedded ESI Hospital at Muzaffarpur, Biha

(vii) DCBO at Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh

Further, Construction of 717 new staff quarters at ESIC residential colony, Sector-56, Noida, Uttar Pradesh has also been approved.

Various agenda items pertaining to improvement in Medical Care Services, Administration, Financial Matters were deliberated upon and decided during the meeting along with the review of ongoing construction projects.

The 194th meeting of the ESI Corporation was attended by Ms. Dola Sen, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shri N.K. Premachandran, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (L&E) and Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General, ESIC. Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of the state governments, representatives of employers, employees and experts in the medical field were also present during the meeting.