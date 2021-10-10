Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addresses ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Programme of PMBJP in Bengaluru

New Delhi : Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers today addressed ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Programme of Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched. Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines. The objective of the scheme is to establish at least one Jan Aushadhi Store in each district of the country.

Explaining how Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras are a business opportunity and means to serve people, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said, “By opening Jan Aushadhi Kendra, one gets to serve the people of our country. The government extends an assistance of Rs 3 lakhs in addition to a commission of 20 per cent to make it a viable business opportunity for the investors. The assistance is provided to compensate for the less profit margins compared to those pharmacies selling branded medicines as generic medicines are cheaper”

He further added, “We give assistance because there should not be a situation of shutting down the unit. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya exhorted that “PMBJP is pro-poor, pro-farmer and pro-business scheme. Supporting poor people is our priority and The Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a blessing for the poor and middle class.” He added that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra is known in the country as ”Modi Ki Dawai Ki Dukaan” (Modi”s medical shop)

The Union Health Minister shared his personal experience where the medical expenses of a heart patient came down from Rs 4,500 to Rs 800 per month. He said that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra is a service to mankind. “Doing charity is not the only way of serving people but helping them minimise expenditure is also a service,” he noted.

At the end, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated everyone on the auspicious occasion and distributed Jan Aushadhis to the senior citizens present at the event. Informing of the initiatives of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers as part of the 75th year of India’s independence under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Dr Mandaviya said the ”Jan Aushadhi Mitras” will deliver medicine kits to elderly people at their doorsteps across the country in addition to health checkups being organised at various centres.

The event was webcast at:

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Programme of PMBJP: