Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya addresses 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony of National Academy of Medical Sciences

New Delhi : Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare addressed the 62nd Foundation Day event of National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), here today. Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Dr. S. K. Sarin, President, NAMS, Dr. R Dayal, Vice President, NAMS and Dr. S.C. Gopal, ex-President, NAMS were also present.

Congratulating NAMS on its 62nd Foundational Day, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya expressed his appreciation at participation of over 20 eminent institutions in the event from across the country.

Lauding the academy for its positive contribution to India’s welfare, Dr Mandaviya underlined that “this nation never had a shortage of manpower or brainpower. We only have to be self-confident”. He encouraged the audience to have the self-confidence to carry own indigenous research forward. “The need of the hour is to integrate our own indigenous medical systems like Ayurveda, Yoga with modern medical practices. There should be greater emphasis on research and innovation”, he stated.

Speaking on the advancements in India’s healthcare facilities which was witnessed recently during the Covid pandemic, the Minister stated that, “We not only developed the Covid-19 vaccine but also manufactured and exported them in a very short time. There were gloomy projections made on India’s Covid management strategy but we were not only able to manage the pandemic well but also shared our best practices globally.”

Dr Mandaviya encouraged the Academy and researchers to collaborate with the private sector in research and innovation. He also welcomed any suggestion from the audience for improving the health sector in India.

The Union Health Minister released the book, “Journey of NAMS” and felicitated the Presidents of Academics and Associations present in the gathering.