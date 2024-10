Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has written a letter to N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, expressing his deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata. In his heartfelt message, Dr. Singh conveyed his condolences and acknowledged Ratan Tata’s immense contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy. Ratan Tata’s passing marks the end of an era for the Tata Group and India at large, as he was a pioneering business leader known for his vision and ethics.