Dr. Mahatab’s life was marked by unwavering principles and a commitment to national unity: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

New Delhi:Dr. Mahatab’s life was marked by unwavering principles and a commitment to national unity says Odisha CM Mohan Majhi during the grand celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of ‘Utkal Keshari’ Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and other esteemed dignitaries.

Dr. Mahatab’s life was marked by unwavering principles and a commitment to national unity. As a close associate of leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he played a pivotal role in shaping Odisha’s future. His courage in opposing the Emergency in 1975 and his significant contributions to the state’s development, including the integration of 26 princely states, underscore his vision. A true freedom fighter and mentor, he inspired generations of leaders, writers, and journalists, earning the title of the ‘Sardar Patel of Odisha’ for his monumental role in the freedom struggle.

I extend my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji for making this national commemorative event possible. Dr. Mahatab’s legacy as a visionary statesman, freedom fighter, and architect of modern Odisha continues to inspire us all.

In Odisha, we are committed to honoring all our heroes who contributed to nation-building. My Government will organize a year-long commemoration to celebrate Dr. Mahatab’s legacy. We will establish memorials, including at his birthplace in Agarpada, reprint his books in various languages and encourage research on his life. Additionally, a biopic on his life will be produced to inspire future generations.