Dr. L. Murugan to participate in Yoga session along with dairy farmers in Kanyakumari tomorrow

New Delhi :As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and countdown events to IDY 2022, Dr. L. Murugan, MoS, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will participate in Yoga programme along with dairy farmers in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu tomorrow.

The Government of India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava and Ministry of Ayush has proposed to organize events as countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The Department aims to bring more people into the fold of the activities of IDY-2022 as Mass Movement for Health and Well being by promoting Milk and Dairy products as a good source of vital essential nutrients and almost a complete food.