Dr. L. Murugan attends a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan attended a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, this government is working tirelessly to fulfill the vision of Mahatma Phule. In order to reach out to the weaker sections of the society, Prime Minister Modi has set a benchmark on functioning of government.” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Km. Pratima Bhowmik, MoS, Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India said that Mahatma Phule was one of our real national heroes. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi things are changing and people are now getting to know about our real national heroes,” she observed.

In his address, senior journalist Shri Bhau Torsekar also remembered Mahatma Phule’s work and paid tribute to him.

Founder of My Home India, Shri Sunil Deodhar gave a keynote speech on the event. Remembering Mahatma Phule’s work and his struggle against all odds to bring reforms in the society, Shri Deodhar said, “Mahatma Phule brought two concepts of children’s home and night schools. He was the one who started India’s first orphanage.”

My Home India, an organization working for providing assistance to the people of the North East region and encouraging social harmony among citizens, organised this event.

Vice Chairman of the National Scheduled Caste Commission Shri Arun Halder, Chairman of National Commission for Denotified, Nomadic & Semi-Nomadic Tribes Shri Dada Idate also graced the occasion.

The Programme concluded with vote of thanks by MHI Delhi-NCR president Shri Baldev Sachdeva.