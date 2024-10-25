Dr. L. Murugan Applauds Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s iGOT Lab for Advancing Continuous Learning

Dr. L. Murugan, Chief Guest at the National Learning Week 2024 prize distribution ceremony and inauguration of the iGOT lab and learning centre, celebrated the culmination of Karmayogi Saptah.

Sh. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Smt Neerja Shekhar Special Secretary, senior officers of Ministry and top performers were also present at the occasion.

Karmayogi Saptah – National Learning Week (NLW)

Karmayogi Saptah – National Learning Week (NLW) is a key initiative launched by the Prime Minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi for building a future-ready civil service and the week emphasized strengthening the competencies of civil servants at all levels to create a workforce that is deeply rooted in Indian values with a global perspective.

On this occasion, Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, highlighted the significance of the initiative in enhancing the skills and competencies of over 3 million central civil servants and ensuring access to continuous learning for more than 22 million state-level civil servants and 5 million Urban Local Body (ULB) officials. He also highlighted how this program is open to both permanent and contractual staff, fostering lifelong learning aligned with national goals.

iGOT lab: Fostering learning

Dr. L. Murugan highlighted that the Ministry conducted three webinars focused on social media use, the evolution of film viewing, and photography skill enhancement. Additionally, all employees were required to complete a minimum of four hours of training on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, covering key areas such as office procedures, gender sensitivity, and leadership. He also commended the Ministry’s innovative approach, including the establishment of an iGOT lab, which he described as a commendable step toward fostering continuous learning.

Dr. L. Murugan felicitating the top performers

AI for Aspirational India

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive the vision of “Aspirational India”, Dr. L. Murugan urged the Ministry to actively incorporate AI tools in the workplace to boost productivity. The Minister urged the adoption of AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to enhance productivity and reduce the burden of repetitive tasks. With AI-powered data-driven decision-making, civil servants can focus on high-impact areas of governance, ensuring better service delivery and innovation within their departments, he added.

He also urged to focus on behavioral courses to promote citizen-centric governance and emphasized the importance of efficient grievance resolution for improved service delivery.