Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils India’s First Self-Powered Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Facility at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh today unveiled Pavana Chitra, India’s first Airport based self-powered indoor air quality monitoring facility at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport today.

The off-grid air quality monitor is powered by indigenous indoor solar cells developed by CSIR-NIIST, crafted from locally available materials.

While addressing 300 SC/ST farmers and artisans meet who are beneficiaries of different projects spearheaded by Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) and Swadeshi Science Movement-Kerala (SSM-K) in an event later, at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology campus, Thiruvananthapuram, the Union Minister said that time has come for India to lead in the biotechnology sector.

Union Minister said that India is now preparing for the next industrial revolution, and initiatives like Bio E3 policy will help for that. It is time for India to rise globally with primary emphasis given to biotechnology, space, agriculture sectors. Dr. Jitendra Singh further said that it is time to creatively think how to add value for the products cultivated by our farmers. Union Minister also described Thiruvananthapuram as the science capital of India.

Union Minister, while attending the event, released two books published as part of Science Heritage Project. The minister also launched six community projects under the Tribal Heritage Project of BRIC-RGCB and felicitated award winning farmers in the event. RGCB Director Chandrabhas Narayan, who presided over the function, handed over a momento to the Union Minister.

Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri V.Maraleedharan, VSSC Director, Dr. S Unnikrishnan, CSIR- NIIST Director, C. Anandharamakrishnan, Swadeshi Science Movement-Kerala (SSM-K) Presiden,t Sri.K Muraleedharan, Swadeshi Science Movement-Kerala (SSM-K) Secretary, Rajeev C Nair, were also present.