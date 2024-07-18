Dr. Jitendra Singh to Open 54th Pre-Retirement Counseling Workshop on July 19, 2024, in Jammu

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare will be organizing the 54th Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshop under the august presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at the State Convention Centre, Jammu on 19th July, 2024.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has been conducting Pre- Retirement Counselling workshops, throughout the country, as part of Good Governance, to facilitate officials who are about to retire, in the superannuation process. The Workshop, being held for the benefit of retiring employees of the Government of India, is a revolutionary step in the direction of ‘Ease of Living’ of the pensioners. In the workshop, soon to be retiring employees, will be provided relevant information related to the retirement benefits and pension sanction process.

In order to facilitate the smooth transition for the retiring employees, various sessions on BHAVISHYA Portal, Integrated Pensioners Portal, Retirement Benefits, Family Pension, CGHS, Income Tax Rules, ANUBHAV, Digital Life Certificate, Investment modes and opportunities, etc. will be conducted. All these sessions have been curated to make the retirees aware of the process to be followed and forms to be filled pre-retirement and to provide information about the benefits available to them post-retirement.

A detailed session on the various Investment modes, their benefits & investment planning will also be organized to enable the retirees to plan investment of their retirement funds well in time. There will also be a detailed session on the CGHS system, CGHS portal, facilities provided as well as procedures to be followed to avail CGHS benefits.

It is expected that about 250 retirees, due to retire in the next 9 months, will be benefited hugely from this Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshop. The Department will continue to hold such workshops, as part of Good Governance to ensure a smooth and comfortable transition for Central Government retirees. The department is taking all efforts to keep them updated of the Government initiatives being taken so that they can avail all the benefits, post retirement.