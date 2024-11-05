Dr. Jitendra Singh to Launch Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 on November 6

The Nation-wide Digital Life Certificate campaign 3.0 being conducted by DoPPW in 800 cities/ Districts across India from November 1-30, 2024 is being launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, MOS on November 6, 2024 at National Media Centre, New Delhi.

Pensioners have to submit Life Certificate annually for continuation of pension. Traditionally LCs were submitted in physical mode which was inconvenient for pensioners. In November, 2014 an Aadhar based scheme for online submission of digital life certificate, Jeevan Pramaan, was launched by the Prime Minister with the objective to ensure transparency in the system and facilitate pensioners to submit life certificates at their comfort, thus greatly enhancing their Ease of Living.

To spread awareness about the benefits of Digital Life Certificates and techniques for generating the same, a Nation-wide DLC Campaign was held for Central Government Pensioners, from 1st to 30th November, 2022 at 37 cities. The DLC Campaign 2.0 was held at 597 locations in 100 cities in November, 2023 under which a total of 1.47 crore DLCs were generated, of which, 45.46 lakh were of Central Government Pensioners. 25.41 lakh DLCs were generated using Face Authentication technique and more than 30,500 pensioners above 90 years of age availed the benefit of DLCs.

This year, DoPPW will be conducting the 3rd Nation-wide Digital Life Certificate campaign which will be held in 800 cities/ Districts across India from November 1-30, 2024. For this, the department has notified the guidelines through O.M. dated 9th August, 2024. Dedicated DLC portal has been created with mapping of 800 Districts, 1900 camp locations and 1000 nodal officers.

The Campaign will be held in collaboration with Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, CGDA, DoT, Railways with the aim of touching all the pensioners in remotest corners of the country and extensive outreach meetings along with trainings have been held with all stakeholders. MeitY and UIDAI will provide full technical support during this Campaign.

IPPB will be holding Camps at 785 districts through its vast network of 1.8 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks. IPPB provides doorstep DLC services which is available to all categories of Pensioners across the country.

19 Pension Disbursing Banks will also hold camps at 150 cities at more than 750 locations. Visits will be made to the homes/hospitals for aged/disabled/sick pensioners, thus affording them the ease of digitally submitting life certificates. These steps are aimed at ensuring that all pensioners benefit from the Campaign and is particularly helpful to the super senior pensioners.

57 Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, registered with DoPPW, will play a crucial role in the campaign by organizing camps and also mobilizing pensioners for the camps which will be held by IPPB and Pension Disbursing Banks.

The focus is majorly on promoting Face Authentication Technology. MeitY and UIDAI will provide technical support during this Campaign. Face Authentication has been made more seamless and convenient for the elderly Pensioners and can be used on Android as well as iOS. The benefits of Digital mode of Life Certificate generation (Jeevan Pramaan) are being availed by pensioners of other organizations also such as State Governments, EPFO and Autonomous bodies etc.

DD, AIR and PIB teams are fully geared up to provide full support to this campaign for Audio, Visual and Print publicity. Outreach efforts are further complemented by SMSs, tweets (#DLCCampaign3), Jingles and Short films to spread awareness about the campaign.

This will be the largest ever digital empowerment campaign and seeks to achieve maximum outreach to all the categories of the Pensioners.