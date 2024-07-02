Dr. Jitendra Singh Speaks to Senior Officers at 50th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration

Chairman IIPA Dr. Jitendra Singh interacted with senior level officers of Army, Navy, Airforce and Civil services at the 50th (Golden) Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPA) here today at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) campus.

The Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPA) is a 10-month long course sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training, which also comes under Dr. Jitendra Singh. The participants consisted of senior level officers of all india services, defence services, central services in the rank of Deputy Secretary/ Director or above in the government of India or an equivalent position. After successful completion of the programme participants will be awarded a Master’s in Public Administration and Public policy by Punjab University. IIPA has been conducting this course since 1975.

Addressing the 50th APPA, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his contention of being a part of the golden APPA. He said the advanced courses imparted to the officers serving the government are crucial to make them future ready as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi. Highlighting the government’s commitment for capacity building of civil servants, the minister said, we have initiated ‘Mission Karmayogi’ to transform the personnel and increase their efficiency and contribution to nation building. While performing his duties the learning should not be restricted and he/she should keep on going on the learning curve and encourage peer learning, he said. He shared that personally he himself tries to learn something new every day.

Speaking on APPA. Dr. Singh said this programme has been designed keeping in view the Mission Karmayogi framework to equip officers with the competencies required for them to respond to the challenges of 2047 in Amrit Kaal. According to him the aim is to impart right attitude, skills and knowledge and provide them with Citizen centric Governance Approach.

While sharing his experience in public service and wisdom on good governance with the participants, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “ Emphasis on shift from rule-based to role-based approach in governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower citizens.” He also guided the participants to develop communication and interpersonal skills. He shared his experiences in areas affected with militancy and terrorism where both the District Magistrate and Army Officer used joint cooperation. Dr. Singh also highlighted the government’s approach in terms of governance by grievance redressal, development of indices to guide us for future required development models. He also shared that the Department of Administrative Reforms is developing a ‘Vision Document’ along with a capacity building commission to develop officers for a rapidly changing scenario in future. He also directed them to be in sync with the changing technologies and utilize Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning. However, he rightly mentioned that human touch is always needed and highlighted the establishment of Human Desk to take feedback of cases disposed of after grievance redressal to give the citizen a hearing and allow scope for improvement.

Sharing India’s expertise in governance the Minister said, “SWAMITVA programme acts as a role model for other nations in terms of Land reforms.” He also assured that the National Quantum Mission will be a game changer for the future. On the Sidelines of the event Dr. Jitendra Singh took feedback and suggestions of the participants and assured them to be introduced in the future.

Shri S.N Tripathi, Director General, IIPA expressed gratitude to the minister for his continuous guidance and active leadership. He said the minister has supported many positive interventions. Dr. Nila Mohanan, Joint Secretary (Training), Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) also gave credit to Dr. Jitendra Singh on guiding the department for carrying out such training programmes.

Shri. Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar IIPA, Prof. Neetu Jain and Dr. Saket Bihari were also present during the interaction. Around 30 senior officers from Army, Navy, Air Force and civil Services are attending the programme.