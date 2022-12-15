National

Dr. Jitendra Singh says, over 60 lakh complaints have been received on Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) during the last three years

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, over 60 lakh complaints have been received on Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) during the last three years from 01.01.2020 to 30.11.2022.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Government is sensitive towards the timely and effective disposal of grievances and in order to check the quality of disposal, CPGRAMS provide facility to the citizens to record their feedback on the portal and if a disposal is rated as poor, the option to file an appeal to the next higher authority is enabled.

The Minister informed that the Government has also set up feedback Call Centre to get citizen feedback on disposed of grievances. The Citizen can also get the appeal filed through the Call Centre if they are not satisfied with the disposal of the grievance.

During January 2021 to November 2022, a total of 2,40,932 appeals have been filed against 40,73,464 grievances disposed of during this period.

The Government has taken several measures to sensitize Grievance Redressing Officers (GROs) and to strengthen their capacity to handle the grievances effectively.  These measures include training of grievance officers under the Sevottam, operationalizing monitoring dashboard to review the performance of GROs, regular review meetings with Grievance Officers and nodal officers, publishing monthly reports on CPGRAMS and building facility for root cause analysis of grievances with the help of next generation technology.

The details of State-wise pending and received complaints during the same period are in Annexure.

 

ANNEXURE

State-wise pending and received complaints on CPGRAMS for the period of 01-01-2020 to 30-11-2022

State Receipt Pending
Andaman And Nicobar Islands 3939 140
Andhra Pradesh 94326 17851
Arunachal Pradesh 1624 232
Assam 72371 20673
Bihar 321365 44461
Chandigarh 35586 2741
Chhattisgarh 78308 2503
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2043 76
Daman and Diu 1156 95
Delhi 473940 26846
Goa 9585 778
Gujarat 357574 25667
Haryana 242156 22510
Himachal Pradesh 35747 7854
Jammu And Kashmir 40352 5384
Jharkhand 101819 14566
Karnataka 240655 14907
Kerala 128968 4423
Ladakh 403 45
Lakshadweep 156 4
Madhya Pradesh 340954 19618
Maharashtra 560139 67465
Manipur 6008 666
Meghalaya 2554 371
Mizoram 1135 220
Nagaland 1286 168
Not Known 98249 1538
Odisha 92561 19120
Puducherry 8466 604
Punjab 133532 31317
Rajasthan 355724 8985
Sikkim 981 32
Tamilnadu 272552 12325
Telangana 119122 2770
Tripura 10530 572
Uttar Pradesh 1254960 40078
Uttarakhand 88176 5374
West Bengal 390041 48955
Not Provided/Not Known 36345 932
Total 6015388 472866
