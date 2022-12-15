Dr. Jitendra Singh says, in last two years about 696 issues pertaining to big ticket projects have been resolved through the mechanism of PRAGATI and Project Monitoring Group (PMG)

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, in last two years about 696 issues pertaining to big ticket projects have been resolved through the mechanism of PRAGATI and Project Monitoring Group (PMG).

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) is an ICT based multi-purpose and multi-modal platform aims at reviewing important schemes/ programmes /projects of the Government of India as well as the projects flagged by the State Governments for timely implementation and desired outcome.

The Minister informed that all stakeholders from Central and State Governments participate in PRAGATI meetings. This platform has improved coordination among the stakeholders and helped better monitoring and faster implementation of projects by resolving issues through discussions and exchange of information among the stakeholders.