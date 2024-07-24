Dr. Jitendra Singh Reports 63 Lateral Entry Appointments, 57 Active Across Ministries

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that lateral recruitment, at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in Government of India, has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialized knowledge and expertise in the domain area. So far 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry out of which 35 appointments have been from private sector. Presently, 57 officers are in position in Ministries/Departments while giving a written reply to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also shared that Eligible candidates from reserved categories are considered along with other eligible candidates. However, reservation is not applicable to such single post appointment.