Dr. Jitendra Singh Leads Vibrant Tiranga Rally in Kathua Ahead of 78th Independence Day

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today led a grand Tiranga Bike rally here under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of the Independence Day celebrations to instil spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens.

The rally was organised by Local youth And large number of people took part in the campaign.

After the conclusion of the rally, Dr Jitendra Singh paid rich floral tributes at the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, saying his sacrifices and vision inspired the ‘Ek Vidhaan Ek Nishan Ek Pradhan’ movement. The Minister also took part in a cleanliness drive around the statue as part of the ongoing Swachhta campaign. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling Dr. Mukherjee’s dream of a united India by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, thereby integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, realizing the vision of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’.

“Revocation of the Article 370 by Prime Minister Modi is a befitting tribute to Dr Mukherjee’s supreme sacrifice and his enduring legacy, “ he stated. “The statue is a source of inspiration for the youth, signifying the sacrifices made for the nation by sons of the soil”, he underlined

Describing Kathua as a sacred land, he said it was decided to establish Dr Mukherjee’s statue here as it was at this place he was arrested, from where was taken to Srinagar, but died under mysterious circumstances. “By abrogating Article 370, Modi recognised the sacrifice of Dr Mukherjee, and this towering statue vindicates his struggle for a unified India”, Dr Singh added.

Later, the Union Minister held about nearly two hour Public Durbar as part of his concerted effort to seek swift redressal of public issues and fulfilment of their demands on the spot with the district administration. Senior officers of administration were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said it is his constant endeavour to reach the grassroots and hear the general public himself, and ensure their problems are solved at the earliest. A large number of people came forward to share their concerns and sought speedy resolution of their demands.

The Minister stated that he has issued directions to the district officers to address public demands without fail and furnish Action Taken Reports to him soon. “Everything is being done to resolve public issues and usher in transparency in governance”, he said.