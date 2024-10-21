Dr. Jitendra Singh leads Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 4.0 in Prime Minister’s Office, South Block

“Cleanliness is not just a one-time effort but a continuous process that requires collective participation,” remarked Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.

The Minister made this statement while leading the Swachchata Hi Sewa campaign 4.0 in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), South Block today along with Mr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Advisors to PM Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor, and other senior officers. The Minister emphasized that the campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Clean India and reiterated the Government’s commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

This review is part of a larger national drive being conducted across government offices and public spaces to reinforce cleanliness as a way of life.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further stated, “Swachchata Hi Sewa is not just a campaign but a nationwide movement that reflects the collective will and determination of the people of India. It resonates deeply with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness and dignity for all. The drive goes beyond physical cleanliness—it fosters a mindset of responsibility towards our surroundings and contributes to a healthier, more sustainable future.

As we move forward, said Dr Jitendra Singh, it is our shared duty to ensure these efforts become ingrained habits, not just one-time actions. Every individual, office, and community must play their part in this mission of nation-building through cleanliness.”

During today’s review, the Minister encouraged PMO staff to maintain high standards of cleanliness, reinforcing that government offices should serve as role models in the nationwide Swachh Bharat campaign. He also praised the commitment of various ministries and departments, underscoring their role in making the campaign a national movement.

Reflecting on the activities launched on 2nd October 2024, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness. On that day, the Minister led a major clean-up drive, inspiring citizens and officials by actively participating in sanitation efforts. During the launch, he engaged with volunteers and government personnel, urging them to take ownership of their surroundings and contribute to a sustainable, cleaner future.

The Swachchata Hi Sewa Campaign 4.0 is part of a broader initiative, underscored by Prime Minister Modi’s call to make India a clean and healthy nation. With multiple government institutions and ministries actively participating, this campaign has further energized efforts to instill cleanliness habits in every citizen and work towards an environmentally sustainable future.

The Swachchata Hi Sewa Campaign 4.0 has seen significant progress, with over 63.48 lakh sq. ft of space cleared and Rs. 53.6 Cr generated from scrap disposal, stated V. Srinivas, Secretary of DARPG. The ongoing effort aims to promote environmentally sustainable practices across government institutions, continuing to energize the nationwide drive toward a clean and healthy India.