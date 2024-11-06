Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the Nation-wide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 for Digital Empowerment of Pensioners. He said that Digital Life Certificate, Jeevan Praman is the vision of Prime Minister Modi for Digital Empowerment of Pensioners. The DLC Campaign 3.0 will be held in 800 cities/ towns of India from November 1-30, 2024 in which all Pensioners of Central/ State Governments/ EPFO/ Autonomous bodies can submit their Digital Life Certificates at Pension Disbursing Banks or at IPPB. Super Senior Pensioners can do it from their residence and are provided door step delivery of services. All Pension Disbursing Banks including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, CGDA, IPPB, UIDAI will be coming together to implement the DLC Campaign on a nation-wide basis.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the vision of Prime Minister Modi sought to “Improve Pensioners Welfare” through Digital Empowerment on a “Nation First, Citizen First” approach. Accordingly, Jeevan Praman was launched in 2014, and in 2021 the Face Authentication was launched. The DLC Campaign 1.0 in the year 2022 was implemented in 37 cities. The DLC Campaign 2.0 in 2023 was held at 597 locations in 100 cities in November, 2023 under which a total of 1.47 crore DLCs were generated, of which, 45.46 lakh were of Central Government Pensioners. 25.41 lakh DLCs were generated using Face Authentication technique and more than 30,500 pensioners above 90 years of age availed the benefit of DLCs.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said that the DLC Campaign 3.0 in 2023, is the largest ever campaign to be coordinated by DPPW and as part of the awareness generation, the Department had launched an extensive social media outreach, television & radio jingles, and training programs for all stakeholders. The Campaign will conduct 1900 DLC Camps in 800 cities/ towns in with more than 1100 nodal officers. 1.8 lac Gramin Dak Sewaks will provide services at the IPPB Camps to be held in 785 cities/ towns. The Pension Disbursing Banks will conduct DLC Camps in 157 cities/ towns.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that feedback regarding the DLC Campaign 3.0 can be shared with him or through PWAs, or social media or helpline no 1-800-111-960. This feedback will be used to identify pain points, make improvements to the system of delivery, and ensure the system remains user-friendly and accessible to all pensioners. Progress will be monitored through real-time data on certificate submissions on DLC portal and Stakeholders/Pensioners feedback.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further added that alternative non-digital methods will remain available for those who are unable to access the digital platform. Pensioners can still submit their life certificates through traditional means, such as visiting pension offices or using post offices. The goal is to provide multiple options so that no pensioner is excluded from the process. He looked forward to support from all stakeholders to make the DLC Campaign 3.0 a nation-wide success.

The DLC Campaign 3.0 launch function was attended by Shri V.Srinivas Secretary DPPW, Shri Dhrubajyoti Sengupta Joint Secretary DPPW, Smt. Devika Raghuvanshi CGDA, Shri Sanjay Sharan, DG India Post, Smt. Shalini Kacker CGM SBI and Senior Officials of Pension Disbursing Banks, IPPB and UIDAI.