Dr. Jitendra Singh Lauds PM Modi for Restoring Peace in J&K, Facilitating Free Dinners for Opposition Leaders

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership in restoring peace and normalcy in Jammu & Kashmir, noting that this has allowed even senior leaders from opposition to freely enjoy the region’s newfound stability, as evidenced by the recent visit to ‘Ahdoos’ Restaurant in Lal Chowk.

“This is a testament to the peace and normalcy that has been restored in the region,” Dr. Singh stated during a program hosted by Bharat24 News celebrating the successful completion of two years.

“Historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 brought citizenship rights to a vast population in J&K who were deprived of it for the last seven decades”, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Votaries of Article 370 in J&K Exploited Constitutional Provision to serve their political interests”. He also remarked that it was a vested interest for the ruling dispensation in the erstwhile state of J&K because it enabled them to get elected and form government with mere 10% or less voting and thus continue their dynasty rule, generation after generation, he said.

The Minister said “As we celebrate the 5th Anniversary some significant developments are highly notable. In the last 5 years transformation has happened broadly at four levels i.e. democratic, governance, development and security situation.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that the 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Panchayat Act were introduced by the Congress government at the Centre but not made applicable in J&K by the same coalition government in the State. Democratic decentralization could not take place as central funds were not available to them before 2019.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “The Credit of bringing peace and development goes to PM Modi who gave confidence to the people in the region and assured that J&K will play a pivotal role in the country’s development and shine as the crown jewel.”

Speaking regarding the celebration of India’s maiden National Space Day, Dr. Jitendra Singh traced India’s Space journey beginning only 55 years back in 1969 when the US astronaut Neil Armstrong had already set his foot on the Moon. He lauded the scientific community for their unwavering dedication, which culminated in India becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s South Pole.

The Minister of State for Space credited the policy support and leadership provided by Prime Minister Modi since 2014 for accelerating scientific missions and unlocking the potential of India’s scientific community. He also noted the significant increase in Space startups, now numbering nearly 300, following the opening of the Space sector to private participation. He echoed the Finance Minister’s projection that India’s space economy will grow from $8 billion to $44 billion in the next decade.

Dr. Jitendra Singh Said Prime Minister Modi enabled India’s Space scientists to vindicate the dream of their founding father Vikram Sarabhai by unlocking India’s Space sector and providing an enabling milieu in which India’s huge potential and talent could find an outlet and prove itself to the rest of the world,” he said.