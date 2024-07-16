Dr. Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Asia’s First Pre-clinical Network Facility for Health Research

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated Asia’s first health research-related “Pre-clinical Network Facility” under the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) today at the Regional Centre of Biotechnology under the aegis of the “Translational Health Science & Technology Institute” (THSTI), Faridabad.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has selected BRIC-THSTI as a pre-clinical network laboratory based on its capability to handle BSL3 pathogens. It will be the 9th such network laboratory across the globe and the first such laboratory in the whole of Asia. The other labs are located in the USA, Europe and Australia. The experimental Animal Facility is one of the largest small animal facility in the country with a housing capacity of about 75,000 mice, including immune compromised mice and other species such as rat, rabbit, hamsters, guinea pigs etc.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh also inaugurated the “Genetically Defined Human Associated Microbial Culture Collection (Ge-HuMic) Facility” to act as a “repository” for providing microbial cultures to research institutes, universities, and industries for research and development. The facility will serve as a Nodal Resource Center that will foster national and international collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals and industry. It will also serve as a repository of genetically characterized specific pathogen-free animals (including cryopreserved embryos and sperm) for the use of researchers within the country.

The Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) is an institute of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), Department of Biotechnology under Ministry of Science and Technology which facilitated the signing of more than a dozen agreements and MoU’s signed with Private sector for Vaccine development and research in Nipah Virus, Influenza and other respiratory diseases. It will also facilitate innovative and cutting-edge fundamental research in the country, support translational research to test drug and vaccine candidates, identify biomarkers of disease progression/resolution and foster research collaborations across disciplines and professions with connectivity to industry and academia.

Speaking at the 14th Foundation Day of THSTI, Dr. Jitendra Singh traced back the journey of THSTI since its inception. He also recalled Dr. M.K Bhan and his efforts in starting this facility. The Minister said, “In A very short span of 14 years, the institute has achieved many landmarks and there has been an upward graph throughout with Covid Pandemic which marked its peak and realized its importance, gave recognition to the efforts of this institute”. He also highlighted that the Department of Bio-technology is also not very old.

The Minister appreciated DBT’s steady progress despite the dearth of resources. He also assured to press and support the needs of the department regarding office infrastructure etc.

The Science and Technology Minister underscored the pivotal role played by the institute in COVID pandemic and vaccine development which were granted emergency use authorization in India. He said “India is recognized as a frontline nation in preventive healthcare,” emphasizing the vaccine development and research in DBT.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also shared some of the challenges of contemporary health issues. He himself being an endocrinologist highlighted the burden of lifestyle related metabolic diseases prevalent in the Indian population. He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s vision of TB Mukt Bharat and emphasized that we all should join his efforts.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the role played by THSTI in developing Nipah monoclonal antibodies. He underscored the recent example being the immediate kangaroo- mother care which is now a WHO-recommended practice to reduce infant mortality.

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale Secretary DBT, Dr. K. Shrinath Reddy, former president Public Health Foundation of India and Dr Kathikeyan, Director THSTI were also present at the event.