Dr. Jitendra Singh Hails Swachh Bharat Mission as a Unique Success in India’s History

“It is a unique success story of a government initiative in the history of independent India…. Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi’s “Swachhata” call from Red Fort turned into a mass campaign, which motivated a spontaneous voluntary effort to maintain cleanliness and brought about a behavioural revolution among people across the country”.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh while launching, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Special Campaign 4.0 under the Government of India’s “Swachhata Hi Sewa” programme, reiterating the Government’s deep commitment to cleanliness, public hygiene, and service.

Leading two events at the national capital here, one at Nehru Park, organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), and another at Prithvi Bhawan hosted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences , Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the Government’s efforts to institutionalise cleanliness and reduce administrative pendency.

Dr. Jitendra Singh hailed the success of the previous campaigns and shared the remarkable achievements of the previous three campaigns, which have led to significant gains which include Rs. 1162.49 crore generated through the disposal of e-waste and scrap, 355.6 lakh sq. ft. of office space cleared for productive use, 96.1 lakh files closed or weeded out, 4.05 lakh cleanliness sites identified and cleaned etc.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh participating in Swachh Bharat Diwas programme at New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the foundational issue of cleanliness through the Swachhata campaign. He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s vision has transformed Swachhata from a government-led initiative into a behavioural revolution. “The Swachhata campaign has become ingrained in the psyche of the people,” Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked, noting how rarely a government campaign becomes a mass movement that changes public attitudes. “Today, cleanliness is not just a government directive, but a core value embraced by citizens.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh further stated that the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0 aims to institutionalise these behavioural changes across government offices, with a focus on reducing administrative pendency and optimising public service.

Human-Centric Highlights of the Day include 1) Swachh Anjali: Dr. Jitendra Singh, along with senior officials, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by offering ‘Swachh aanjali,’ reaffirming the Government’s commitment to Gandhi’s vision of a clean India. “Today’s tribute to the Father of the Nation is a reminder of the legacy we are carrying forward through these cleanliness drives,” 2) Plantation Drive – Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: At both Nehru Park and Prithvi Bhawan, Dr. Jitendra Singh planted saplings as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, symbolising the Government’s focus on environmental sustainability. “Each sapling planted today stands for a future rooted in sustainability,” he shared.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also honoured “Safai Mitras” by distributing safety kits and sweets, acknowledging their crucial role in the campaign’s success. “Our SafaiMitrasare at the heart of this campaign. Their dedication is an example of true public service,” Dr. Singh noted.

In addition, the Minister led the “Shramdaan” activities at Nehru Park and Prithvi Bhawan, joined by officials from DARPG and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Their hands-on participation reinforced the message of civic responsibility and the importance of collective action in keeping public spaces clean.

Dr. Jitendra Singh commended the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for achieving remarkable success in the earlier campaigns, leading to the freeing up of over 355 lakh sq. ft. of office space and generating revenue from scrap disposal. He also lauded the Ministry of Earth Sciences for its efforts in cleaning 96 beaches across the country, an initiative that reflects the Government’s commitment to keeping not only office spaces but also public spaces clean.

In his closing remarks, Dr. JitendraSingh reiterated how the Swachhata Campaign had empowered women in its early stages by constructing over 4 lakh toilets, and how the movement has now grown to tackle issues like wealth generation from waste. “Special Campaign 4.0 is about turning waste into wealth, and making cleanliness a permanent feature of public life,” he added.Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with senior officials from both ministries, actively participated in the events.