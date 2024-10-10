Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls for Synergy in Science Ministries to Maximize Impact

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS (I/C) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh today chaired a joint meeting of senior officials from all Science Ministries and Departments.

The Minister reviewed the progress of ongoing projects and budget utilization, emphasising synergy and breaking down silos to enhance coordination and efficiency.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for timely and optimal use of budgetary resources, urging officials from key departments, including the Department of Science & Technology, Department of Biotechnology, ISRO, CSIR/DSIR, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy to accelerate their work on several projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister also reviewed the status of projects announced during the Budget this year and the Budget over the last decade. He also took up follow up discussion on Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

In line with the government’s focus on transparency and citizen engagement, Dr. Jitendra Singh called on senior officials to leverage social media platforms more actively. “Our presence must be felt on social media, particularly to engage with the younger generation,” the Minister stated, highlighting the importance of effective communication to showcase India’s scientific progress.

The meeting is part of Dr. Jitendra Singh’s ongoing efforts to create synergy among the various science departments, ensuring that resources are used efficiently and that projects are delivered on time. He also took stock of the projects highlighted in the PRAGATI platform and directed officials to fast-track their completion.

The Minister’s strong focus on accountability, efficiency, and outreach underscores the government’s commitment to driving India’s scientific and technological progress.

Dr Jitendra Singh also shared the Mantra of sustainable ecosystem based on pooling of knowledge and resources in collaboration with the non-governmental sectors in PPP mode.

The Minister highlighted the importance of early industry linkage and multiplication of benefits for common people when initiatives like these achieve scale and volume. He also assured that all the departments under ministry will act in coordination to achieve the common objective.

The department also sought his guidance of further integration and improvement of the portal to become a single nodal joint for all scientific departments.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reviewed the present status of ‘One common portal’ for all kinds of scientific research.