Dr. Jitendra Singh attends ‘Divyang Parivar Maha-Samelan’ at Kathua, J&K organized by SAKSHAM

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that PM Narendra Modi led government is dedicated to those who were left out of mainstream by the previous governments.

The Union Minister said this during ‘Divyang Parivar Maha-Samelan’ organised at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir at the initiative of a social organization SAKSHAM.

During his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that from the day PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India, certain drastic steps were taken by him for the welfare of Divyangs. Be that the fee remission for Divyangs in Civil Services Examination, two choices of home cadre for Divyangs qualifying civil services examination, increase in reservation for Divyangs from 3 percent to 4 percent, increase in the Divyang pension etc., every other step has been taken by this government for the welfare of Divyangs, he added.

For the welfare of Divyangs, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that 15000 posts meant for Divyangs which were earlier not filled were filled under a special drive by the government which was only possible under PM Narendra Modi who suggested that the term ‘Divyang’ (Divine Body) instead of ‘Viklang’ be used for persons with disability.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also said that for making India reach the top leaving behind every other developed nation in terms of development in coming years, the Divyangs cannot be left out, they also need to contribute in the national development of nation for the next twenty-five years of Journey of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ so that their contribution will too be written in the golden words when India would be achieving its centenary of independence.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also said that this government has repealed more than 1600 obsolete and outdated laws which were a great hindrance in the development of the country and many such laws were also either amended or repealed for the welfare of Divyangs like the Divyang Pension Rules etc.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further said that providing ‘Digital Life Certificate’ to the pensioners using ‘Face Recognition Technology’ has been one of the drastic steps taken by the government for the convenience of the pensioners who were earlier facing many inconveniences regarding continuation of their pensions.

Appreciating SAKSHAM for organising this ‘Divyang Parivar Maha-Samelan’ at Kathua today, Dr. Jitendra said that this ‘Maha-Samelan’ organised is also a step towards ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ and is the first-ever ‘Maha-Samelan’ organised so far for the welfare of Divyangs.

During the program, Dr. Jitendra Singh distributed kits among 10 TB patients adopted by him to take care of their daily needs to accomplish PM Narendra Modi’s vision of TB Free India by 2025.

Also during the event, MD & CE of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Baldev Prakash contributed 100 wheelchairs and 100 special tricycles under ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ to ‘SAKSHAM’ in presence of Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Besides thousands of Divyangs, the ‘Maha-Samelan’ was attended by National Joint Secretary, SAKSHAM Anurag Kumar,President SAKSHAM J&K Abhay Pargal, DDC Vice Chairman Kathua and Executive Member, SAKSHAM, Sh. Raghunandan Singh Babloo, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua and SSP Kathua.