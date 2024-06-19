Dr. Jitendra Singh assumes charge as Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for the third consecutive term

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh assumes the charge as Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for the third consecutive term today at IIPA campus, New Delhi.

Inaugurating two ‘Smart Conference Halls’ at the Campus for digital and immersive learning experience, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said “Smart Conference halls are a step towards Prime Minister Modi’s Vision of Amrit Kaal”, highlighting that addition of two more conference halls will take the number of conference halls to 9 ,enabling simultaneous seminars to be conducted in these halls enhancing the overall quality of learning.”

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Jitendra Singh praised the institution for its dedication, Commitment and contribution in the field of Statistics, Public Policy and administration. He said, “India is gradually realising the importance of statistics which was well recognized in the 18th century world curriculum.”

Science and technology Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh also mentioned that Geo-spatial technology is becoming the new buzzword. He said “precise image gathering and high accuracy gives a disruptive advantage to the countries which have excelled it.”

Chairman IIPA, Dr. Jitendra Singh, motivated probationers of Indian Statistical Services to form the backbone of Statistics on the basis of Indian statistics. Today precision in data gathering is not a privilege but a necessity to compete in global affairs and as civil servants it’s our responsibility to make India a leader in statistics. He also guided them to integrate next generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning to increase efficiency and harness true potential.

Highlighting India’s efforts in capitalising the unexplored ocean and marine resources below sea through ‘Deep Ocean Mission’, Dr. Jitendra Singh said optimal utilisation of underutilised resources will be key to a vibrant Amrit Kaal in 2047.

DoPT Minister, guided and motivated the young bras of the Indian Statistical service to contribute positively in the development and progress of India. He also gave his best wishes to them for their service in the Government of India.