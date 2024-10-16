Dr Jitendra Singh Addresses Delhi University Students, Calls Them Torchbearer of 2047 India

Addressing the Delhi University students, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (I/C) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh called them torchbearers of 2047 India and exhorted them to lead the “Viksit Bharat 2047”, envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The reforms brought in the last 10 years have given self-confidence to Indian youth and raised his esteem globally, said the Minister.

The Minister was addressing a certificate distribution and felicitation of young minds at Daulat Ram College in Delhi University. He shared with the audience information about the various steps taken by the Government in the last ten years benefiting the youth and students.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “it has been an amazing journey as India comes a long way from fragile five before 2014 to become top five”. The Minister said, this Government after taking charge, within 100 days, have sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore, 12 industrial nodes will be developed, in which 40 lakh youths will be employed.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled the initiative of self-certification by Shri Prime Minister Narendra Modi just a few months after taking charge of the Government. Youth no longer had to go to any Gazetted officer for certification of documents. That showed the kind of faith this government posed on the youth.

These had been allegations that despite getting good marks in written examination, Government service aspirants were getting subpar marks in the interview. Addressing this issue, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Government came with the solution. In the Group C service and below of the Government of India, provision for interview was done away.

Speaking about Start-Ups, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Our Government incubated and accelerated this concept in the country. There were only 350-375 Start-Ups before 2014, which have now reached around 3.75 lakh. We are now third in the world in terms of Start-Ups.” If India wants to become developed by 2047, it has to have global benchmarks and the country has started going in that direction rapidly, he added.