Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab Ji was a towering personality who devoted his life to making India free and ensuring a life of dignity and equality for every Indian: Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today hailed Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab Ji as a towering personality who devoted his life to making India free and ensuring a life of dignity and equality for every Indian. Paying homage on his 125th birth anniversary, Shri Modi reiterated the Government’s commitment to fulfilling Dr. Mahtab’s ideals.

Responding to a post on X by the President of India, he wrote:

“Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab Ji was a towering personality who devoted his life to making India free and ensuring a life of dignity and equality for every Indian. His contribution towards Odisha’s development is particularly noteworthy. He was also a prolific thinker and intellectual. I pay homage to him on his 125th birth anniversary and reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his ideals.”