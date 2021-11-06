Dr. CBK Mohanty Joins KIMS

Bhubaneswar: The galaxy of geniuses at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Science has added one more star in it. Renowned physician Dr. CBK Mohanty has joined the institution today. Dr. Mohanty, an eminent physician, and former Director, Medical Education and Training has on Saturday joined the KIMS as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor. As a renowned doctor, Dr. Mohanty has a good reputation in Odisha. Prior to this, he has served as the Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital, and Head of the Department, Medicine SCB Medical College, and Hospital in Cuttack. The good news for patients is that he will also advise patients in KIMS OPD on particular dates. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS expressed his happiness, members of KIIT, KISS & KIMS Family, and staff welcomed Dr. Mohanty after he officially joined on 1st November 2021.

