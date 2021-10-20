Dr Bharati Pawar inaugurates Comprehensive Resuscitation Training Centre at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar inaugurated a Comprehensive Resuscitation Training Centre (CRTC), at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital today.

The first batch to be trained on Life-Saving Skills (LSS) was also oriented today.

Accentuating the importance of this training, Dr. Pawar said, “Training of all healthcare providers in saving lives of the patients in the event of an emergency is a continuous process and ideally everyone working in any hospital must not only learn these life-saving skills but also periodically get updated in these life-saving skills. These life-saving skills shall be tailored to needs of the recipients and must be easy to acquire so that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff may be trained accordingly.” She further added, “Basic life-saving skills must be known to all healthcare workers because prompt and appropriate action can save a life. Creating public awareness and providing training to the general population, particularly to the youth can be instrumental in providing immediate help to a victim who has suffered. Adequate and timely intervention by the bystanders can save the life of a patient whose heart may have stopped beating, as every minute counts.”

She informed that simple procedures like chest compressions at an adequate rate and depth can be taught to anyone and these can help the patient and improve his or her chances of survival if continued till medical help is available. She said that availability of a large number of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) trained laypersons is the need of the hour as they are the first responders in the event of a medical emergency.

Dr. Pawar emphasized that empathy and compassionate care are also cornerstones of the treatment offered to the patient. She said, “It is the core responsibility of the healthcare provider and of every member of the care team. Patients spend a significant portion of their time interacting with the nurses, medical assistants, and receptionists. These interactions can provide many opportunities for demonstrating compassion and empathy toward patients. Therefore, training, encouraging, and ensuring support staff to engage in compassionate, empathetic patient care will significantly influence a patient’s overall experience.”

Dr Sunil Kumar, DGHS, MoHFW, Dr Sunil Gupta, Principal consultant, DGHS, MoHFW, Dr S.V. Arya, Medical Superintendent VMMC & Safdarjung hospital, Dr SSC Chakra Rao Chairman, Indian Resuscitation Council, Dr Geetika Khanna, Principal VMMC & SJH, Dr G.Usha, HOD Anaesthesia & Intensive care, Dr Nikki Sabharwal, Department of Anaesthesia & Intensive care, VMMC & SJH, Scientific Directors of IRC and all heads of departments, VMMC & SJH were present in the event.