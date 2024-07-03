Dr. B.N. Gangadhar appointed as Chairperson of the National Medical Commission

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed various individuals to posts of the National Medical Commission and the Autonomous Boards. The appointments are for a period of 4 years, until the appointee attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders, whichever is earliest. The appointed members are as follows:

Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, as the Chairperson of the National Medical Commission [in terms of Section 4 of the NMC Act, 2019]. Dr. Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, as the President of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board [in terms of Section 17(2) of the NMC Act, 2019]. Dr. Anil D’Cruz, Director (Oncology) of Apollo Hospital, Mumbai, as a whole-time member of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board [in terms of Section 17(2) of the NMC Act, 2019].

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has also appointed Dr. Rajendra Achyut Badwe, Professor Emeritus at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, as a part-time member of the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board for a period of 2 years, until he attains the age of 70 years, or until further orders, whichever is earliest.