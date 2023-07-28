Dr Ashish Ghosh Appointed As IIIT Director

Bhubaneswar: Governor OF Odisha and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal appoints Dr. Ashish Ghosh as Director, International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar for a period of five years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Dr.Ghosh now works as Professor and Project Director, Technology Innovation Hub, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, has 28 years of teaching experience.

He has authored 10 books and successfully guided 10 Phd scholars.