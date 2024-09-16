Dr. Ashirbad Behera Felicitated by Olympic and Sports Associations of Odisha for Receiving Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt) for Outstanding Contributions to Sports and Social Welfare at KIIT University’s 20th Annual Convocation Ceremony Today.

In a significant moment for Odisha’s sports fraternity, Dr. Ashirbad Behera was felicitated by the Olympic Association and various sports organizations of the state after being conferred with an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt) at the 20th Annual Convocation of KIIT University. The prestigious degree was awarded to him for his exceptional contributions to sports and social welfare, marking a moment of pride for the state.

Dr. Behera received this honor from the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Shri Raghubar Das, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries. His long-standing service to sports, especially in athletics, football, and cricket, has been pivotal in shaping Odisha’s sporting excellence on both national and international stages. As an influential sports administrator, Dr. Behera’s visionary leadership has led to the development of world-class sports infrastructure in the state, fostering new talent and establishing Odisha as a force in Indian sports.

Besides his contributions to sports, Dr. Behera’s leadership extends to social welfare, with his tenure as Chairman of Cuttack Municipality standing as a testament to his commitment to public service. His efforts in improving civic amenities and his pioneering role in women’s education, through the founding of Indira Gandhi Women’s College, have greatly benefitted Odisha’s communities. His dedication to social upliftment has earned him immense respect, making him a beloved figure not only in sports but also in the realm of public service.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, hailed Dr. Behera’s contributions, comparing his wisdom and leadership to that of Pitamaha Bhishma, a legendary figure of strength and integrity. The honorary doctorate serves as a symbol of recognition for Dr. Behera’s relentless dedication to the advancement of society, particularly through his work in sports and education.

The ceremony was graced by prominent personalities, including Shri Sanjay Behera, Secretary of the Odisha Cricket Association, Shri Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Chairman & Managing Director of MGM Minerals Ltd., and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Honorary Secretary of the Odisha Volleyball Association. Presidents, Secretaries, and office bearers from various sports associations across the state were also present to honor Dr. Behera’s remarkable legacy.

The attendees lauded Dr. Behera for his invaluable contributions and expressed their deep admiration for his lifelong commitment to bettering the lives of others. They extended their gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta and KIIT – KISS for bestowing this well-deserved recognition, solidifying Dr. Behera’s status as a trailblazer in both the sports and social sectors.