Dr. Arundhati Debi receives Veer Baji Rout Award 2022





New Delhi : Renowned social activist and Director of International Indecency Prevention Movement (IIPM) Dr Arundhati Debi was conferred Veer Baji Rout Award for the year 2022. Dr Debi was chosen for this coveted honour for her life time contribution in social service and in eradicating indecency from every sphere of the society. Instituted by literary magazine Utkal Bharatee the Award was presented to Dr. Debi during a National Seminar held in the memory of Baji Rout at the School of Open Learning in Delhi University.

Hosted by Utkal Bharatee the National Seminar on New education Policy 2020: An Academic Perspective of India’s Youngest Martyr Baji Rout, was attended by leading literateurs, intellectuals, students and prominent Non Resident Odias. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Arundhati Debi observed that the martyrdom of twelve years old boy Baji Rout was the manifestation of true patriotism, complete dedication to Mother India and total commitment towards the National Interest. Baji Rout’s supreme sacrifice for the sake of motherland shall definitely inspire and encourage the younger generation to emulate his life and ideals, commented Dr. Debi.

Delivering his speech, Guest of Honour Chairman of World Odisha Society, Kishore Dwibedi appealed to build appropriate memorials on Baji Rout in state capital Bhubaneswar and National capital Delhi. Distinguished speaker Prof D.K.Giri put forth strong argument in eradicating confusions and contradictions from the society. The Chairperson of the Seminar Prof Janmejoy Khuntia argued in favour of impressing upon the Government to include the martyrdom of Baji Rout in the history of India. The Guest Speaker Prof Rakesh Pandey lauded the religious democracy presently prevalent in India aiming at promoting uniformity instead of unity. Co- convenor of the Seminar Dr. S.N.Mishra suggested a park to be named after Baji Rout. Invited Guest Advocate Anita Mahapatra stressed on the need of vigorous propagation of the life and philosophy of Baji Rout. President of Prabasi Odia Vikas Samiti Surjya Narayan Mishra gave a clarion call to younger generation to adhere absolute patriotism and undiluted nationalism. Professor Kamlakanta Roul pleaded for the correction of history providing justified space to the contribution of Baji Rout. Others who paid rich tributes to Baji Rout during the Seminar include Neha Allahabadi, Pushpanjali Barik, Archana Parida, Aneesh Pujapanda, Dharmita Talwar, Ankit Kumar, Dr. Rachna Prasad and Inderjeet Sukumar. Former Mrs. India International Suranjita Rana Dash and President of Uthan, Krishen Kumar were felicitated during the occasion. A book written in Hindi entitled ‘Aapka Kanoon, Aapke Adhikar’ by Dr. Rachna Prasad was released by the Guests. At the outset of the Seminar Mimansa Pattnaik presented a soul soothing bhajan. Proposing the vote of thanks the main organiser and convenor of the Seminar Dr. Nirmal Pattnaik informed that a memorandum has been submitted to government of India for inserting biography of Baji Rout in the education curriculum and to construct his memorials. The Seminar session was well coordinated and ably presented by Dr. Alpana Pattnaik. The entire arrangement was smoothly conducted by the ace organisers like Uttam Kumar Deo, Surendra Kumar Nayak and Sukanta Kumar Mohapatra.

The distinguished dignitaries present include Bijaylakshami Pattnaik, Nibedita Giri, Geetanjali Swain, Chakrapani Parida, Bhubanananda, Gyanendra Panda and Dr. Tilomani Bhatt.