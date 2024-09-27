Dr Achyuta Samanta Awarded Fellowship by Institution of Fire Engineers

Bhubaneswar : Renowned educationist, philanthropist, and Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta was awarded a prestigious fellowship by the Institution of Fire Engineers India at the ongoing international conference and exhibition, “Fire India 2024,” in New Delhi today.

The fellowship was conferred in recognition of Dr Samanta’s remarkable contributions over three decades in education, health, and social service. His name was selected for this honour by the governing council of the Institution of Fire Engineers in March of this year.

Upon receiving the fellowship, Mr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the Institution and its Director General Dr. U.S. Chhillar. This marks Dr Samanta’s sixth fellowship; he has previously received accolades from five prestigious organizations, including the ISTE, CSI, ICA, APSCH, and the London Royal Society of Chemistry.

On this occasion, an MoU was signed between Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Institution of Fire Engineers. As per the understanding 100 students of KISS will get Fire Engineering training by Institution of Fire Engineers.

It is a good initiative and more students of KISS will be benefitted by this MoU said, Dr Samanta.