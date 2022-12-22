Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare, chairs a meeting on application and use of Geographical Indication (GI) of Honey at Krishi Bhawan today

New Delhi : A meeting on application and use of Geographical Indication (GI) of Honey was organized today, under the chairmanship of Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare at Krishi Bhawan.

Dr. Likhi mentioned that National Bee Board (NBB) will support stakeholders to get GI Tag for different types of honey with support from State Governments and other stakeholders. He said, GI Tagging will immensely help in uplifting the beekeeping community as after the Tag, beekeepers can further proceed for value addition in honey & other beehive products.

A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and ensures good qualities or a reputation in the region. GI is important to proliferate the beekeeping at national and international level.

Dr. Likhi said, Government has launched a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) titled “National Beekeeping and Honey Mission” (NBHM) under Aatmanirbhar Bharat announcement with an outlay of Rs. 500 crores for three years 2020-21 to 2022-23.

100 Honey FPOs/ Clusters have been identified under NBHM to promote and support the honey sector in a holistic way in the country. “Madhukranti portal” is another initiative under NBHM which is launched for online registration and developing Blockchain system for traceability of source of honey and other bee products. At present, over 20 lakh honeybee colonies have registered with NBB on Madhukranti portal. NBHM is being effectively monitoring the beekeeping activities in India.

He informed that India is currently producing about 1,33,000 Metric Tonnes (MTs) of Honey (2021-22) and India has also become one of the main honey exporting country. The country has exported 74,413.05 MT of Honey world-wide during 2021-22.

Dr. N.K. Patle, Executive Director, NBB has explained about need and importance of GI tagging in honey. He mentioned that GI Tagging of Honey promotes the economic prosperity of beekeepers/ other stakeholders by enhancing their demand in national and international markets. He also mentioned GI tagging of honey helps consumers to get quality products of desired traits and is assured of authenticity. It will also help to stop adulteration in honey.

Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, Govt. of India mentioned that for holistic development of beekeeping, thrust is also needed to boost honey marketing at national as well as at international level. GI Tag will boost rural sector by increasing revenue of the producers and employment in the region. It mentioned special quality/ characteristic unique to the geographical indications. It prevents duplication of the tagged products so in another way it provides legal protection to Geographical Indications in India. This Tag is given to good quality products so it increases customer satisfaction. The good quality of the products opens the international door for the producers. With changing marketing dynamics, it is becoming necessary for all industries today to make the best use of the geo tagging service.

Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary, Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) briefed about the GI tagging of agricultural commodities and mentioned that GI Tagging in is based on area and species specific and it must be adopted with the prospective of export.

Dr. P. Chandra Shekar, Director General, MANAGE informed that 432 agriculture products are officially registered for GI Tagging with M/o Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India. He briefly explained the process of GI Tag registration in detail and also emphasized the organization to come forward for GI registration.

Dr. S.C. Dubey, ADG (PP), ICAR appreciate the efforts making for GI Tagging of Honey. Mentioning that GI Tagging highlights the characteristic of products thus helps in marketing and exports of commodities. He mentioned that ICAR will create awareness about GI Tag through its AICRP (HB&P) centres.

Shri Jaidev Singh, Managing Director, Ambrosia Natural Products India Pvt Ltd., Uttar Pradesh, a Member Society of National Bee Board (NBB) mentioned major production is mustard honey about 70%. He also appreciated the efforts for GI Tagging of Honey.

Shri Amit Dhanuka, Managing Director, Kejriwal Bee Care India Private Limited, a Member Society of National Bee Board (NBB) mentioned that every area have specific flora which makes it easy to get a GI tag at any particular area.

Shri Devvrat Sharma, Director, Hi Tech Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., Uttar Pradesh, a Member Society of National Bee Board (NBB)also appreciated the efforts of NBHM regarding GI Tagging of honey.