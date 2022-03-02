DPIIT to organize Post Budget Webinar on “Make in India for the World”

New Delhi :In line with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to make India a global hub for manufacturing, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organizing a Post Budget Webinar on “Make in India for the World” on Thursday, the 3rd of March 2022.

The Union Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for [email protected] with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. The webinar will include discussions on a paradigm shift in manufacturing in India, realising the trillion-dollar goal in Exports and also on MSMEs as a growth engine for the economy.

Carrying forward the themes of the Union Budget 2022, with focus on EoDB 2.0, implementation of all-inclusive technology led industrial development, skilling and employment, among other things, the Webinar will be addressed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, and will see participation by the Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industry, senior officials of Central and State Governments, and senior Industry leaders.

The objective of the webinar is to sustain momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs. By leveraging stakeholders’ expertise and experience, an Action Plan for the Industry’s way forward and monitoring framework for effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs will be finalised.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver a special address to all participants on the vision of ‘Make in India for the World,’ its convergence with Union Budget 2022 and the expectations from the Webinar. Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal will be delivering the concluding remarks for the event.

Following the opening session, the participants will break out into three consecutive sessions covering (i) Paradigm shift in manufacturing in India @ 100, (ii) Charting out the strategy for Realizing India’s Trillion Dollar Goal in Exports and (iii) Exploring how the MSMEs will act as the Growth Engine for Indian Economy.

DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be leading the session on “Paradigm Shift in Manufacturing in India @ 100” to deliberate on the growth strategy for Industry 4.0, Auto and Auto Components, Telecom, Steel, Pharma & Medical Devices, Textiles and Drones. Sh Baba Kalyani, Chairman and MD, Bharat Forge will be the moderator for the session. This session will conclude with remarks from Secretaries in M/o Heavy Industries, D/o Telecommunications, D/o Pharmaceuticals and M/o Steel, followed by remarks from Industry Principal Secretaries of the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The second session on “Realizing India’s Trillion Dollar Goal in Export” will be led by Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This session will focus on ways to realise India’s larger goal of achieving the Trillion Dollar mark for exports and will cover focus sectors of Electronics, Agriculture & Food Processing, Textiles, Additive Manufacturing, Robotics. The session moderator is Shri Vir S Advani, VC & MD, Blue Star Ltd. This session will conclude with remarks from concerned Secretaries in D/o Commerce, M/o Electronics and Information Technology and M/o Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, followed by remarks from Iindustry Principal Secretaries of the States of Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka

The third session led by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, is titled “MSMEs as the Growth Engine for Indian Economy”. MSME is the backbone for realizing the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. For this session, the focus sectors that have been identified are Furniture, Leather & Footwear, Gems & Jewelry, Textiles, Food Processing. The session moderator is Shri Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum. This session will conclude with remarks from concerned Secretaries in M/o Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, M/o Food Processing Industries and M/o Textiles. Industries Principal Secretaries of States of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu will deliver remarks in the session.

The closing session will witness the Presentation of Action Plans by the three senior Industry leaders, i.e, the Session Moderators, on the outcomes and the way forward.