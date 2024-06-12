DPIIT organizes Workshop with Flipkart and Indian Toy Industry

In line with the objective of providing an impetus to the growing Indian toy sector, DPIIT organised a “Workshop with Flipkart and Indian Toy Industry” today in New Delhi, which played a pivotal role in laying the roadmap for enabling further growth of the toy sector, scaling domestic consumption and upskilling/reskilling workforce. The deliberations laid special focus on how the emerging opportunities from the e-commerce marketplace can be leveraged to bolster the growth of the Indian Toy Industry.

Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh while addressing the participants stated that “As part of its strong commitment to create a better ecosystem for the toy industry, the Government of India has identified the sector as one of the champion sectors, with a long-term vision to create a global market for ‘Made in India’ toys. A cohesive approach is being followed by breaking the silos and working with industry in all aspects for enhancing the robustness of the sector.”

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv stated that “The success of the Indian toy industry reflects in the enhanced exports, increasing robustness of the manufacturing ecosystem and reduced import dependence. I am happy to share that Indian toy industry has expanded its global presence to more than 100 countries including USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and even China. The next step for the toy industry is to reach the international consumers through the effective use of online mediums.”

The Workshop organised in collaboration with Flipkart and Indian Toy Industry helped the domestic toy manufacturers in understanding the nuances of online selling, thereby enabling a step further towards building a “Toyconomy”. The Workshop was attended by members of Flipkart and the domestic toy industry.